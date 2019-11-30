Christmas in the Garden starts this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens Christmas in the Gardens Light show kicks off this weekend.
The event will feature over 300,000 lights and new scenes on the ground in the tropical conservatory.
Santa will also be there, taking pictures with children.
The event starts tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. Admission is $5 and free for children five and under.
The Gardens will stay open from 6:00 p.m. through 8:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, Each week through December 22.
