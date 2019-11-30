Amarillo police investigate homicide in South Amarillo, suspect found dead in Missouri

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday, Nov. 29, police were dispatched to 7807 Pineridge Drive on a welfare check call.
Officers at the scene could see a person lying inside of the residence. Officers entered the home and found a deceased female identified as Karen June Nicholas, 69.
APD’s Homicide Unit and CSI have determined that Nicholas did not die of natural causes.
The suspect in her death was identified as Christopher Lee Nicholas, 29, the grandson of Karen Nicholas.
An arrest warrant was obtained for the arrest of Christopher Nicholas and it was determined that he had fled to Missouri.
Officers located the suspect in Missouri, dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation into this homicide is ongoing and an autopsy has been ordered.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.