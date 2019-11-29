Turkey Trot benefiting Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship this weekend

The race will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Canadian River Wagon Bridge. (SOURCE: KFDA)
By Richard Bullard | November 29, 2019 at 3:48 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 4:04 PM

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship Turkey Trot takes place this Saturday.

The race will start at 3:00 p.m. at Canadian River Wagon Bridge, Canadian, Texas.

Please contact Eva Hammer for t-shirt orders. T-shirts are available in the color orange and prices are as follows:

  • Adult sizes are $20
  • Youth sizes are $17

All proceeds this year go to the Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship.

Please note you can wear your shirt from last year and make a donation for this year’s scholarship. A direct donation can be made to: The Opportunity Plan Thomas Brown PO Box 1035 Canyon, TX 79015.

This scholarship is awarded to a Canadian High School senior. This is also the first year the scholarship will be awarded to other Texas Panhandle seniors.

