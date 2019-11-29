Turkey Trot benefiting Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship this weekend

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship Turkey Trot takes place this Saturday.
The race will start at 3:00 p.m. at Canadian River Wagon Bridge, Canadian, Texas.
Please contact Eva Hammer for t-shirt orders. T-shirts are available in the color orange and prices are as follows:
- Adult sizes are $20
- Youth sizes are $17
All proceeds this year go to the Thomas Brown Memorial Scholarship.
Please note you can wear your shirt from last year and make a donation for this year’s scholarship. A direct donation can be made to: The Opportunity Plan Thomas Brown PO Box 1035 Canyon, TX 79015.
This scholarship is awarded to a Canadian High School senior. This is also the first year the scholarship will be awarded to other Texas Panhandle seniors.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.