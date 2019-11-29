Thousands attend The Big Texan Thanksgiving Day Buffet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over 3,000 people attend The Big Texans annual Thanksgiving Day Buffet in Amarillo.
“We’ve been doing this for almost 45 years, so it’s a big tradition here in the Texas Panhandle,” said The Big Texan Co-Owner Bobby Lee.
People from all around the United States have gotten to know The Big Texan as a place that will always be open and ready to serve on the holidays.
“It’s a tradition that my mom and dad started back in the early 60′s and 70′s by being open on these holidays. It’s the traveler’s that are coming down. They expect us to be able to serve them and take care of them when they are on the road and away from home. We are serving approximately 3,000 people today,” said The Big Texan Co-Owner Danny Lee.
Danny says the tradition has bled over to residents of the Amarillo area.
They have a lot of people come who don’t want to cook at home, or just want to give mom or dad the day off, so they brave the lines at The Big Texan for a home-made meal.
“Made from scratch, turkey, Cajun turkey, dressing, we started a week ago preparing it. We have a responsibility to make sure its all made from scratch, just like it’s always been,” said Lee.
And you can’t forget the green beans, mashed potatoes, and gravy-- it’s a full menu that everyone can enjoy.
“It’s been getting bigger and bigger every year, and it’s fun because we see grandparents come in with their kids and they tell heir grand-kids that they used to come in with their grandparents on Thanksgiving, so it’s a fun day for us,” said Lee.
The Big Texan is open each holiday, so travelers who can’t be home or residents that want a good meal without cooking can get one on days that the majority of other restaurants are closed.
