The Salvation Army extends the deadline to fill Angel Tree with Angels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The salvation army has extended the deadline to register for the angel tree.
For a second year, they say the issue isn’t with people shopping for an angel, but rather people in need not applying to be an angel.
“I tell everybody, this community is outstanding in helping people in need. We do have a lot of people in need in this area, but there’s a lot of volunteers always willing to help every single day,” said Quintin Marquez, PR manager of the Salvation Army.
“I volunteer because it helps me feel a little bit more the spirit of Christmas, or more the spirit of Christ because it helps me be able to know the people and be able to help them in any way that I can,” said Brig Johnston, volunteer for Angel Tree.
But that doesn't mean they're not taking more volunteers, especially when it comes to kettlebell ringers.
“We were looking for service opportunities, found out that the angel tree was a place to serve. We called the number, and they were like just let us know when you’re available, and right now, I’m sitting here helping out,” said Johnston.
The salvation army says they know there are still children in Amarillo who would benefit from an angel tree, but parents haven't applied because they are either skeptical or don't know-how.
“You have to be a low-income family, and you need to have proof of guardianship, birth certificate, social security, something that says the child belongs to you, and we get you into the program,” said Marquez.
If you know someone who could benefit from the angel tree, the best thing to do is call the salvation army.
“The best way to get an angel on a tree if you know a child that needs one is just to give our office a call. We have caseworkers that are willing to help you out go through step by step and get your angel on a tree. That way, no child is left without a Christmas this year,” said Marquez.
If you would like to apply for your child to be an angel this Christmas, the link can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.