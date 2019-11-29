New Christmas light decor in Fritch thanks to ‘Light Up Fritch’ campaign

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re driving through Fritch this holiday season, you’ll see some new Christmas lights up going down Broadway St.
The Fritch America Chamber of Commerce took on the task this year of starting the ‘Light Up Fritch’ Campaign.
Only three of the city's 10 Christmas frame lights have been working in past years, and the organization decided it was time to restore them back to what they used to be and more.
“We haven’t had good Christmas lights over the last few years, and it seems like everybody’s just been kind of down and out around Christmas time,” said VP of Fritch America Chamber of Commerce Jennifer Clayton. “And we’d like to be able to drive through town and see the lights like we do in other towns and so we figured we would try to get something done around here.”
The organization was able to raise enough money to restring the frames with new lights and even add some tinsel.
“We had private donors that donated. There was a doctor from Amarillo that donated a $500 check to us,” said Clayton. “And then we also had buckets around town and the grocery stores and the bait shops and so the community just donated their extra change and money in it, and it helped out a lot. I think we raised around $1,200.”
Those who helped with the lights this past weekend said it’s about restoring more than just Christmas decorations.
“Fritch has been so separated for so long,” said board member of Fritch non-profit Extended Hands Becky Gross. “I think it’s important for us as organizations, as Fritch is our home, for us to start building those relationships back together.”
“It’s kind of sad in previous years to drive through other small towns and see them lit up and then we get home and there’s not anything there. And so I’m excited to be able to be a part of helping the Chamber put this together,” said Gross.
The new Christmas decorations are officially up and running as of this week.
The Chamber of Commerce said they’re proud to have completed this project to bring a little Christmas joy back to the city.
“I think we need to show that we have the Christmas spirit around the city of Fritch,” said Clayton. “And it’s good for the kids and it’s good for the community to see that the Christmas spirit is here.”
