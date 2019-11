We are starting off with foggy skies and visibility reduced under a mile in spots. Skies will remain cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Highs will be warmer in the upper 50 low 60′s. Winds will be breezy gusting up to 30 mph. Saturday will be slightly cooler in the low 50′s under sunny skies. Winds will be stronger tomorrow gusting up to 45 mph. We stay in the 50′s and 60′s under sunny skies throughout next week.