Pizza sales boom night before Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You might have thought Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the year for pizza.
However, the night before Thanksgiving is taking that title along with another holiday.
While football season is considered pizza season, a new seasonal sales pattern is emerging.
“Thanksgiving Eve is the biggest day. I mean, we are so busy,” sais Pizza Planet Head Cook Cheryl Incina.
The day before Thanksgiving and Halloween are taking over the throne for the busiest days for pizza sales.
“People are making meals for Thanksgiving tomorrow, so they don’t really want to make two meals. I feel like people want a delicious pizza at an excellent price,” Giovanni’s Pizza & Calzone Delivery Driver Casey Scott.
While people get ready for Thanksgiving, most opt-out on cooking and getting dishes dirty, which leads to an easy meal, that can be delivered or carried out.
According to the American Pizza Community(APC), the night before Thanksgiving is one of the five busiest days of the year for pizza orders.
Some of the larger pizza companies estimate that they will sell more than one million pizzas on Thanksgiving Eve, and a local pizzeria owner says she almost doubles revenue.
“We double everything on this day, we start preparing the day before, and we start with our dough the first thing,” said Pizza Planet Owner Darlene Rodger.
As people are busy in kitchens Wednesday preparing their Thanksgiving feasts, pizza restaurants do the same.
