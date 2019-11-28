Man in critical condition after pickup truck hits him on U.S. 87

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man is in the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck early Thanksgiving Day on U.S. Highway 87.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, early Thursday morning, a driver of a silver car was stopped in the middle of the road for unknown reasons.
About that time, a driver of a pickup truck did not see the man and hit him.
U.S. 87 northbound at the Loop 335 is closed and officials are rerouting drives to the service road getting back on at Willow Creek.
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.