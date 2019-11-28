Keeping your pets safe this holiday season

“I have taken bits and pieces of an artificial Christmas tree out of a cat before," Dr. Pearson said. “If you have a live tree with water in it, don’t let them drink that water. It’s not only flowing water back into the tree but you got sap and things running back down into it and you get a bunch of these pine tree turpins in there that are pretty nasty and hard on the gut. If you got tinsel or got the old icicles that we use to hang on tree, the foil icicles or things like that, don’t let them eat that. String foreign bodies will kill animals.”