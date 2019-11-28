Cold and wet Thanksgiving

It is a cold and wet start to thanksgiving. Some folks in the northwest are waking up to a white thanksgiving while others are dealing with rain and freezing rain. Freezing rain will move north while snow chances decease. Slick roads are still the main concern This will continue through late morning. Temps will stay in the 30′s today under cloudy skies. A few scattered showers will be possible throughout the day and overnight into Friday. Friday will be back into the upper 50′s. We stay in the 50′s and 60′s through the weekend and into next week with dry conditions.