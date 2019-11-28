Aggravated robbery suspect arrested Wednesday night after leading officers on chase in Hall, Donley counties

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A 43-year-old man wanted for an aggravated robbery was arrested last night after leading officers on a chase through a couple of counties in the Texas Panhandle.
About 10:25 p.m. Wednesday night, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Allsups Convenience Store, located at 1014 N. Boykin Dr. in Memphis.
A Memphis police officer discovered a man had committed an aggravated robbery with a knife and fled the scene in a vehicle, traveling north towards Clarendon.
Deputies with Donley County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the incident and found the suspect vehicle at Leila Lake.
The man fled towards Memphis, with Hall and Donley county deputies, Donley Police Department officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempting to stop him.
The man led the chase though neighborhoods in Memphis before crashing the vehicle into a fence in the 1200 block of West Robertson Street.
The man was taken into custody.
During the investigation, officers learned the vehicle used in the robbery and chase had been reported stolen in Amarillo.
The man’s name was not released.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.