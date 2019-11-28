Above and Beyond: Real Estate agency sends family on the trip of a lifetime

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo family going through a trying time is gifted the trip of a lifetime.
Aaron Rodgers would describe his dad as “Mister Fix It.”
He said he loved to play guitar for their family and friends, but now that guitar sits in its case and his recliner is empty.
“On August 22, he was diagnosed with stage four cancer Glioblastoma, and they gave him 13 months to live,” said Rodgers. “So he’s going through chemo, radiation and also the Optune machine which is a new treatment which works with synergistically with chemo and radiation.”
A craniotomy surgery to remove the tumor left the right side of his body paralyzed, so he can not play his guitar anymore.
As he continues to receive treatment in Lubbock, Aaron is working to sell his dad’s house in Amarillo.
That’s when he was referred to Teresa Franco, with Realty Central Services.
“I was having a horrible day, so I was praying to God and in the middle of my prayer, the phone rang," said Rodgers. "[Teresa] informed me we were chosen to be sponsored to go on a trip during the holidays, and so yeah, I had to pull over and cry.”
When he told his dad, he said he broke down in tears of joy.
“We are going to stay at Graceland, and then we’ll go to Beale Street, and we always go to B.B. King’s Blues Club and go to the historic area,” said Rodgers. “We will check out the Luray Motel. It’s one of his favorite places."
Aaron wanted to return the favor to Franco and reached out to us - nominating the whole staff at Realty Central Services for going above and beyond.
“That is an expensive trip,” he said. “I was looking into spending the money myself. So if you divide it by just the eight people [on their staff], that’s so generous, just a beautiful thing.”
Teresa Franco said it was no question that they had to do something for the Rodgers family.
“I know what’s coming up whenever you have cancer because I lost my dad in April, and if there was any way I could help, I wanted to,” said Franco. “Then we found the connection that both of our dad’s name was Harold, and [a quilt with the name] Harold was up on the wall [of his dad’s home], and it gave me butterflies.”
Connection or not, she said it’s just what you do in The Panhandle.
“I think it’s just what you do,” said Franco. “I mean, when you live in the Texas Panhandle, it’s the way you have been raised. You just want to help each other, and it comes back ten times to us. So that’s our blessing that we get paid back.”
