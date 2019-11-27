Woman dies in Curry County house fire

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A woman has died after a house fire in Curry County Tuesday afternoon.
Around 5:30 p.m., Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house fire at 2564 Curry Road H.
Officials say a caretaker discovered the fire and called for emergency help.
The caretaker told first responders 89-year-old Leota Porter lived in the home.
Porter was not able to escape the fire and died at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
