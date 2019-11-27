Spilled doughnuts devastated Ga. cops until another department gave them some

Police say their response time to the call was stellar, but they missed the five-second rule. (Source: Brookhaven Police Department)
November 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 12:00 PM

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — The loss of Krispy Kreme doughnuts documented by police in Georgia has come to a bittersweet ending.

A Facebook post from Brookhaven police shows officers respond to the scene of “total carnage” Tuesday morning. It says dozens of doughnuts fell from a delivery truck onto the curb and into the gutter of a road in the city near Atlanta.

Just moments ago, your #BrookhavenPolice officers answered the call each of us fears most 😳. Dozens of donuts fell from...

Police say their response time to the call was stellar, but they missed the five-second rule. The post asked for thoughts and prayers as the total loss of the doughnuts deeply affected all the department’s officers.

Police later added a comment with an update to the so-called tragedy. It says officers in Gainesville sent a batch of sympathy doughnuts to Brookhaven police in their time of mourning.

Gainesville police sent a batch of sympathy doughnuts to Brookhaven police in their time of mourning. (Source: Brookhaven Police Department)

