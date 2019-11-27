Silver Alert issued for missing Clovis woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department is needing your help in locating a missing Clovis woman.
According to authorities, Leona Bowden is a caucasian female, 90-years-old, five-foot-two inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.
She was last seen on November 27, around 11:20 a.m.
She was taken without permission by two family members and an identified female from the Retirement Ranch home located in Clovis at 2221 Dillion Street.
The family members were later identified as Chance and Summer Collins.
Bowden was taken in a dark gray or black Toyota passenger car, possibly a Camry with an unknown license plate.
According to CPD, they are potentially headed to Grapevine, Texas.
She is believed to be in danger if not located.
Authorities are asking if residents have information regarding Bowden’s safety or the Silver Alert issued to call the Clovis Police Department at 575 (769)-1921.
