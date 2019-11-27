Rain, snow and ice on the way

its a cold morning with temps in the teens and 20′s. Skies are clear this morning increasing clouds. Highs will be chilly in the 30′s and 40′s. Rain, snow and freeing rain moves in starting this evening. Light snow accumulations will be possible in the northwest with rain in the southeast. The central panhandle will see wintry mix and even light ice accumulations will be possible. Wintry mix continues into Thursday morning with below normal highs for thanksgiving.