Partnership of City of Amarillo, ANB and AC provides thousands of free bus rides

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The partnership between the City of Amarillo, Amarillo National Bank and Amarillo College to provide free transportation on Amarillo City Transit Buses for AC students and staff has provided thousands of free rides.
As of November 23, there have been 2,382 bus trips taken by Amarillo College students and staff since the program began on August 15, according to a news release.
To begin the service, Amarillo National Bank provided $25,000. Earlier this month, the partnership received a $75,000 grant from the Kresge Foundation to keep the free rides going.
“We are thrilled with the numbers since the free transit service started back in August,” said City of Amarillo Transit Director Marita Wellage-Reiley. “This free service is certainly a help to AC students as they continue their education - which is the goal. This partnership has proved to be very useful for a large number of people.”
The service is available for anyone with an AC identification card and on all transit routes.
