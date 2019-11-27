Man facing drug charge after meth bust valued at $1.2M

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth valued at about $1.2 million in Carson County.
According to a criminal complaint, federal prosecutors filed charges against Leonardo Mendivil for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
Monday afternoon about 12:43 p.m., an officer with the 100th District Attorney’s Office pulled over a 2012 Nissan Altima on Interstate 40 for speeding and following too closely.
During the traffic stop, the officer smelt marijuana from the Nissan and searched the vehicle.
The officer found several wrapped bundles inside of a diaper cardboard box, which later was discovered to be meth that weighed about 27.5 pounds.
Mendivil said the passenger did not know, and she was later released pending further investigation.
Mendivil was booked into the Randall County jail.
The drugs were believed to be transported from Chandler, Arizona to St. Louis, Missouri.
