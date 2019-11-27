Help save a life this holiday season at Wolflin Square’s Annual Holiday Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can help save a life this holiday season by donating blood at Wolflin Square’s Annual Holiday Blood Drive.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center and The Shops at Wolflin Square will host the blood drive on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Every donor will receive two t-shirts, including the long-sleeved “follow your instinct” holiday t-shirt, a complimentary movie pass to Cinergy, a coupon for a gallon of Plains Dairy milk and an entry into a drawing for a $100 VISA gift card.
Santa Claus will be at the blood drive from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with treat sacks for kids.
There will be live music by Stephanie Brackett from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
If you would like to make an appointment, call (806) 331-8833. You can also walk in at any time during the blood drive.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.