Giving Tuesday approaches but non-profits need more than financial help

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Giving Tuesday approaches, not only do non-profits need help financially, but many are also in desperate need of volunteers and the Amarillo Botanical Gardens is one of them.
They have always relied heavily on their Christmas in the Gardens program during the winter.
The program has been important to the non-profit because many people don’t think about coming to gardens in the winter, including volunteers.
Even current volunteers have felt the need for extra help as they work double time in cold temperatures so the community can come enjoy the Christmas lights.
Volunteers fill the gaps that employees can’t, and current employees wear many hats in order to keep the Gardens so successful.
The executive director explained how he would love the extra help so he can really focus more on interacting with guests and showing them his appreciation.
“It would help me just to know that there’s people out there that care,” said Amarillo Botanical Gardens Executive Director Greg Lusk. “I think as much as anything, it’s the support. Whether volunteers know it or not, when they show up, it shows community support and it just helps me and my heart to know that people care enough to give their time. That is worth a lot.”
There are volunteer opportunities for education, administration booth, horticulture and more.
If you would like to volunteer at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, click here or call (806)352-6513.
