FIRST ALERT: Rain, snow and ice expected Wednesday night through Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our next system is expected to move in Wednesday evening, bringing the threat of rain, snow and ice to the area into Thanksgiving morning.
Like the previous systems, we will likely see a mix of precipitation across the area with rain in the southeast, light snow accumulations in the northwest and wintry mix and ice in the central Texas Panhandle.
Light ice accumulations may also be possible.
Precipitation will begin this evening in the southwest and move northwest overnight.
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday morning due to the threat of hazardous road conditions from snow and ice.
Road conditions will get worse overnight into Thanksgiving morning.
