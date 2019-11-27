Faith City Mission opens doors of new facility for Thanksgiving Dinner tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After two years of construction, Faith City Mission will officially open its new facility tomorrow during its’ annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Faith City Mission’s Thanksgiving dinner is an annual event; however, this is the first year they will be celebrating in the new facility.
This facility will offer more space to allow more residents to come and participate in the celebration than the old facility can hold.
“We were cram-packed in our old facility. Volunteers come, and there are lots of giveaways. What what’s neat about having it here tomorrow here in this new facility is that we can seat so many more people in this dining room,” said Jena Taylor, executive director of Faith City Mission.
The organization will have buses scheduled to pick up and drop off residents to the new facility in hopes that as many people as possible can show up and be fed a Thanksgiving meal.
The event will kick off with a message in the chapel starting at 11 in the morning and will follow with a meal in the dining area for all.
Overnight stays in the new facility are available, but the organization is easing its’ way into a fully open dorm area.
“There are larger dorm rooms; we can house more homeless in overnight dorms now,” said Taylor. “It’s much nicer, of course, here than it is in our other facility, so we feel like we are able to provide the very best for them.”
Those dorms will be ready in the next few weeks.
Faith City Mission is still taking volunteers for tomorrow’s event, and you can register online to volunteer or at the building at ten tomorrow morning.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.