Doppler Dave Is Tracking Snow Chances

FIRST ALERT EVENT TONIGHT: Colder air is in place today and a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for most of the area beginning this evening. Rain will arrive from the south during the evening, but it is expected to transition to snow overnight with accumulations of a few inches. We may also have periods of sleet and freezing rain. The combination of the wintry precipitation may cause roads to be slick by tomorrow morning.
Doppler Dave Is Tracking Our Snow Potential Tonight