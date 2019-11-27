BSA now has a kids friendly waiting room

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has two new gaming systems in their ER waiting room called ‘touch 2 play’.
In an effort to cater to children who experience anxiety while waiting to be seen by a doctor, the games are designed to make kids feel more comfortable.
“You just simply touch the screen, and there’s a lot of different games kids can play, a lot of variety of games, and it’s a good distraction for them while they’re sitting here waiting to be seen in the ER,” said Elizabeth Palermo, child life specialist at BSA.
Only weeks old, these gaming systems are already making a difference not only for the kids but also for their parents.
“We see a large population of pediatric patients through the emergency department, and it can be a little bit of a stressful environment, not just for the kids but for the parents as well,” said Lindsey Hall, manager of the emergency department at BSA.
BSA says when a child is anxious, it makes the parent worry even more.
“To see them have fun while they’re here and to have a smile on their face is always encouraging. It brings relief to all of our parents and us as well,” said Palermo.
Hall says touch to play has already helped them assess pediatric patients better.
“It really helps us with our assessment because they get over there and they’re playing games, and they’re in a more normal environment for themselves at that age. So by the time we get them back to get them assessed, they’re more in a calm state so we can do a more appropriate assessment on them,” said Hall.
Health and safety is a priorty. As germs that could be attracted to the games in the ER, BSA says they are cleaned between every use.
“We have a system set up where they get cleaned in between each child. Our EVS is wonderful here, and so they come along every hour, and they use their specific cleaning material. They’re able to lift the top off and do a deep clean in all of the areas. But it does get cleaned off after each kid especially with flu season coming up, we are very diligent getting that cleaned in between each child, so we’re not also spreading germs,” said Hall.
