AC students collecting donations for food and hygiene drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College students are helping families in need with a food and hygiene drive.
Phi Theta Kappa, a chapter at the community college, will collect donations from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13.
The drive will benefit the families of inmates in Amarillo’s Clements and Neal units - the Hope Welcome Center.
During the drive, students will place collection bins in various buildings at AC’s Washington Street Campus.
Donations will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Student Life desk in the College Union Building.
The food and hygiene products will be taken to the Hope Welcome Center, which helps support family and friends who are visiting loved ones at the prison.
For more details on the drive, call (806) 371-5322.
