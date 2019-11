It will be a very windy Tuesday with winds out of the west at 35-45 mph and gusts up to 70 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50′s. A cold front will move through by this evening shifting winds out of the north. This will drop us into the 40′s Wednesday and Thursday. rain, freezing rain and snow is still possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thunderstorms will be possible on Friday.