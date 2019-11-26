USPS releases holiday shipping deadlines for 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United States Postal Service wants you to know some important dates for shipping your packages this holiday season.
To make sure you can get and ship all of your packages in time for Christmas Day, you’ll want to follow these deadlines:
- Dec. 9 - APD/FPO/DPO (zip code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 11 - APO/FPO/DPO (all other zip codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 14 - USPS Retail Ground
- Dec. 18 - APO/FPO/DPO (except zip code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 20 - First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 20 - First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 21 - Priority Mail
- Dec. 23 - Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 18 - Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail
- Dec. 19 - Alaska to mainland Priority Mail
- Dec. 21 - Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
- Dec. 19 - Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 21 - Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
