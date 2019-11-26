Top talent at Frank Phillips College reaching for the next level

Eight games into their season, this young squad is still trying to find their identity on both sides of the ball. "It’s a struggle right now. Offensively we can score against anybody, but we're having trouble guarding a chair, and if you put that chair on wheels, we’ll struggle,” said Coach Rodewald. “We’ve been shooting cold in the first half and shooting fifty to 55-percent in the second half so that we can score it. We have to be more consistent."