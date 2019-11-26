Texas DPS joining city, county and state officials for Interstate 40 Challenge: The Drive toward Zero Fatalities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is teaming up with city, county and state officials for the Interstate 40 Challenge: The Drive toward Zero Fatalities.
The traffic enforcement campaign will run during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday period.
The operation will take place along the I-40 corridor over two 12-hour periods on November 27 and December 1. Those are the busiest travel days during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
During the operation, troopers will emphasize their efforts toward traffic violations such as speeding, using seat belts, moving over or slowing down for emergency vehicles, following too closely, distracted driving, intoxicated driving and criminal activities on Texas highways.
During last year’s Interstate 40 Challenge, Texas only reported four crashes and no fatalities.
