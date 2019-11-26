Scan tags are out and #ThePanhandleGives Campaign is ready for donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As you approach the register at any United Supermarkets today, you can easily give back to the community for the Amarillo Area Foundation’s “The Panhandle Gives” Campaign.
Cashiers at any United Supermarket, Market Street or Amigos in the Texas Panhandle will ask if you would like to donate towards the campaign’s amplification fund by using a scan tag.
The funds will be raised for 132 organizations throughout the area, with a goal of reaching $1 million.
This year, 24 more organizations were added to the campaign list so every donation counts.
“I think that we will get to the million dollars or maybe even more," said Amy Lovell, director of philanthropic partnerships at AAF. “Based on the fact that I’ve had to hold people off from donating, they’ve been trying to donate early, they’ve been calling, they’ve been emailing. I know people are excited about it and that warms my heart to be part of a community that just wants to give and help each other out.”
No purchase is necessary and you can only donate using the scan tags today.
The scan tags show High Plains Food Bank but the barcode gives cashiers the option to send the money to “The Panhandle Gives” Campaign.
If you can’t make it out to a United today, there are other ways to donate until Dec. 3, Giving Tuesday.
You can make a donation at Happy State Bank, FirstBank Southwest and Amarillo National Bank or donate online, here.
