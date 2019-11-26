Road closures due to blowing dirt, low visibility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some roads are closed in the area due to blowing dirt causing low visibility.
According to TxDOT Amarillo, in Gray County, southbound State Highway 70 is closed at FM 282.
Northbound State Highway 70 is closed at Loop 171.
Officials want to remind you to be mindful of the strong winds if you are traveling today.
We will continue to keep this story updated with any road closures due to wind conditions.
Stay updated on the latest on the strong winds today here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.