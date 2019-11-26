Moore Co. nursing scholarship to include LVN students at FPC

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County residents pursuing a degree to become a licensed vocation nurse (LVN) at Frank Phillips College can now benefit from a scholarship to help them achieve their goals.
The Rural Nursing Education Consortium aims to create more nurses in the Panhandle and is comprised of Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College as well as four regional hospital districts.
“The consortium includes a school that is providing those LVN degrees and so we felt like it was only appropriate that we would open up our scholarship opportunities to include those LVN students from Frank Philips,” said Moore County Hospital District CEO Jeff Turner.
The Moore County Health Foundation's scholarship has been able to help many students graduate and become successful RN's in Moore County.
“We have awarded 100 RN scholarships since spring of 2017 and we’ve been hiring those RN’s as they graduate form the program,” said Moore County Health Foundation Executive Director Kathie Fuston.
RN at Moore County Hospital Carol Nevarez said she was an LVN for about 26 years before pursuing a degree to become an RN.
“I started to cry when I found out I got the scholarship because I was so happy that the place that I worked for believed in me enough to help me to further my education so that I could be an RN,” said Nevarez.
One of the main goals of the scholarship expansion is to address not only a nursing shortage as a whole, but specifically a shortage in LVN's.
“We need those LVN’s in our community to help work in our clinics so that they can take care of patients before they’re at the level when they’re in the hospital,” said Nevarez.
“Those nurses are often times moving into RN degrees and they may be making those choices earlier in their career so they would almost bypass, in some cases, becoming an LVN,” said Turner. “They’d go straight from their high school straight into an RN curriculum, which is wonderful, but there is an absolute need for the LVN in today’s healthcare industry.”
The scholarship application for the Spring 2020 semester is now open for students pursing RN degrees at Amarillo College in Moore County and in Amarillo as well as Frank Phillips College students in Borger or Dalhart pursing LVN degrees.
The deadline is Jan. 9, 2020 at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.