Man arrested for charges of selling heroin to undercover agent
Man arrested Monday night for selling drugs to undercover agent. (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
November 26, 2019 at 4:41 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 4:41 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested Monday night for charges of selling heroin to an undercover agent.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, agents arrested 47-year-old Paul David Irwin after police say he met the undercover agent and sold the agent heroin in a parking lot near 45th and Bell.

Irwin was also arrested for outstanding warrants for delivery of controlled substance stemming from his delivery of heroin to an undercover agent on other occasions.

Irwin was booked into the Randall County Jail for the outstanding warrants and the original charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

