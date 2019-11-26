Xcel crews restoring power to east Amarillo; high winds knock out power

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews with Xcel Energy are restoring power to customers in east Amarillo.
Earlier Tuesday morning, more than 4,500 Xcel customers in Amarillo were experiencing power outages due to the high winds forecasted for today.
According to Wes Reeves, spokesman for Xcel, power has been restored to most customers with less than 100 still without power.
Reeves said the power outage was due to the Whitaker substation tripping off line.
You can check out areas where power is lost here.
We will keep you updated as more details are made available.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.