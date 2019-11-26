Former Potter County Justice of the Peace files to run for Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Former Potter County Justice of the Peace Richard Herman is filing to run for U.S. Representative Mac Thornberry’s seat.
In August, Thornberry announced he would not run for re-election for Texas’ 13th Congressional District in 2020. He has held that position since 1994.
Herman is from Amarillo and is running in the republican party.
So far, other republican candidates include Elaine Hays of Amarillo, Josh Winegarner of Canyon, Vance Snider of Amarillo, Chris Ekstrom, Jamie Culley of Wichita Falls and Monique Worthy of Wichita Falls.
Democrat’s Gus Trujillo of Amarillo and Greg Sagan of Amarillo are also running for the seat.
The district covers forty thousand square miles from the Panhandle and South Plains through Wichita Falls.
