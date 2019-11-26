High winds cause multiple fires throughout the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High winds in the area have caused multiple fires to break out.
The Canyon Fire Department is responding to a fire at Arnot Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews try to contain the fire.
Officials with Roberts County said fire crews are battling a grass fire near Miami.
According the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami-Roberts County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the fire is northwest of Miami near the intersection of FM 283 and Rankin Road.
The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM is reporting a fire at 3rd and Florida in Borger.
At this time, officials say no structures are threatened.
Drivers are asked to watch out for emergency personnel.
According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, crews are battling a wildfire about five miles northeast of Stinnett.
Officials said the fire is not moving towards Stinnett.
Before the second fire sparked, an initial fire was reported near County Road K and County Road 4, which is northwest of Stinnett.
Crews are containing that fire.
There are no reports of structures threatened at this time.
