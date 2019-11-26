High winds cause multiple fires throughout the Panhandle

According the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami-Roberts County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday afternoon. (Source: CBS)
By Vanessa Garcia | November 26, 2019 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 1:55 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High winds in the area have caused multiple fires to break out.

Randall County

The Canyon Fire Department is responding to a fire at Arnot Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews try to contain the fire.

Reported fire on Arnot Road! PLEASE AVOID THE AREA AS WE RESPOND TO THIS FIRE! We don’t have any information on what is burning at this time.

Posted by Canyon Fire Department on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Roberts County

Officials with Roberts County said fire crews are battling a grass fire near Miami.

Officials said the fire is northwest of Miami near the intersection of FM 283 and Rankin Road.

Hutchinson County

The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM is reporting a fire at 3rd and Florida in Borger.

At this time, officials say no structures are threatened.

Drivers are asked to watch out for emergency personnel.

Crews are also responding to a fire near Stinnett.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, crews are battling a wildfire about five miles northeast of Stinnett.

Stinnett: Wildfire approx 5 miles northeast of Stinnett. The first fire off County Road K is being contained. Crews are relocating to the new fire at this time.

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Officials said the fire is not moving towards Stinnett.

Before the second fire sparked, an initial fire was reported near County Road K and County Road 4, which is northwest of Stinnett.

Crews are containing that fire.

There are no reports of structures threatened at this time.

**Update: 12:37pm. The original fire, northwest of Stinnett, is contained. Personnel are relocating to second fire...

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

