Doppler Dave Is Now Tracking Our Next Storm System

The storm system that pounded us with wind today will track away tonight and winds will quickly subside. Cold air will seep in tonight with lows near 20 and tomorrow will be a chilly day in the low 40s. By tomorrow night, precipitation will approach from the SW. We expect rain changing to snow and then a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain off and on through Thanksgiving morning. Amounts are still uncertain, but slick roads are possible by Thursday morning.