Community comes together to help Borger family and dogs

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger couple that was having issues feeding not only themselves but also their dogs is receiving support from their community.
The Snipes love their dog, Momma. However, when she got pregnant from a neighborhood dog for the seventh time, the couple began to have difficulty providing not only for the littler but also themselves.
They reached out to many organizations, but no one would help unless they got Momma spayed, which they couldn’t afford to do.
“We’ve been asking people for help, and I don’t want to get emotional, but you know God’s looking out for us, and we’re getting some beautiful people to help us, and I just can’t say enough for how much we appreciate it,” said Darren Snipes.
That’s where Mutt Hutt came in.
The animal rescue didn’t even have room for the litter, but when they heard the Snipes’ story, they couldn’t say no.
“They reached out to us to help with their puppies. They didn’t ask for food or anything. They just needed help. They were overwhelmed. Too many dogs and they couldn’t afford to feed themselves much less their animals. So they called, they said they talked to several other rescues who wouldn’t help them, and when they started telling me their story we knew we had to help them, so we made room and started getting donations for them to help,” said Adura Wells, the rescuer at Mutt Hutt.
Mutt Hutt loaded up all of the puppies and Momma to be taken to get vaccinated. Momma and one of her puppies will be returned to the Snipes, where the others will be placed in a foster home until they are adopted.
Mutt Hutt says they are taking the litter and Momma to get their shots, but it will be challenging to get them adopted since they are pit bulls.
If you are in Borger and would like to adopt one of the puppies from the litter or would like to help out the Snipes, you can contact Mutt Hutt directly at 806-270-0266.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.