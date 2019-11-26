City, state offices to close early for Thanksgiving Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City, government and state offices will begin to close early this week for Thanksgiving Day.
The Texas Department of Public Safety offices, including driver license, will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
TxDPS offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 2.
The City of Amarillo will close city hall offices on Thursday and Friday. There will be no city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
The schedule for solid waste and transit services will also shift for the holiday.
Residents who receive solid waste services on Thursday will receive service on Wednesday instead. Friday routes will operate as normal.
Commercial customers will receive service on Friday instead of Thursday and Friday.
The city landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will resume regular hours the following day.
The transit services will also close up shop on Thursday but will operate on regular Saturday hours.
