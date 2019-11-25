Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign for holiday season

If you don't have any cash on you, but you'd still like to give to the Salvation Army this holiday season, all you need is your smart phone. (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia | November 25, 2019 at 11:51 AM CST - Updated November 25 at 11:51 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is kicking off it’s Red Kettle Campaign for the holiday season.

From today to Christmas Eve, bell ringers will be at retail stores, grocery stores and the Westgate Mall to collect donations during the campaign.

The goal for this year’s kettle campaign is $200,000.

The campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraisers, which supports programs and services for providing food, shelter and more for those in need.

