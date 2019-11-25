Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle Campaign for holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is kicking off it’s Red Kettle Campaign for the holiday season.
From today to Christmas Eve, bell ringers will be at retail stores, grocery stores and the Westgate Mall to collect donations during the campaign.
The goal for this year’s kettle campaign is $200,000.
The campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraisers, which supports programs and services for providing food, shelter and more for those in need.
