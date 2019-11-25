Plan your Thanksgiving meal around these recalls in your kitchen

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall Wednesday, Nov. 20. Mondelez Global, LLC is recalling the 11 oz boxes of Cheese Nips due to the possible presence of small, food-grade, yellow plastic pieces that came from a dough scraper that was used in the production of some of the product. The company discovered the issue after some yellow pieces of plastic were found on the manufacturing equipment, the FDA says.