FIRST ALERT: Strong low pressure system expected to bring dangerous winds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a very strong low pressure system that will affect our region tomorrow.
This system will generate some intense wind and could cause sustained winds in the 30-40 mph range with gusts over 6 0mph.
A High Wind Watch has been issued as well as a Fire Weather Watch for most of our area.
Loose items and decorations should be secured around your home and travel could be very dangerous for high profile vehicles.
The threat for wildfires will be significant and precautions should be taken to prevent starting fires.
Stay updated with the latest information on the winter weather with our First Alert Weather Team here.
Get weather coverage all winter long on the NewsChannel 10 app. You can download that here.
You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku and Amazon Fire 24/7.
Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.