Deputy finds $21.5 million worth of drugs during traffic stop in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing charges after officials say a Wheeler County deputy found nearly $21.5 million worth of drugs in Wheeler County during a traffic stop on Thursday.
According to court documents, a deputy stopped a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan on a traffic violation.
The driver of the minivan, Shawn Wade Pleadwell, stated that he was a commercial driver from Canada, and he had made a delivery in the United States. He also said that he had rented a passenger car to help a friend move.
After a brief discussion, deputies were given consent to search the minivan, and officials say they found 15 various taped boxes in the back of the van.
The boxes contained a total of 205 pounds of cocaine and 260 pounds of methamphetamine.
Investigators confirm that the drugs were being transported to Canada.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.