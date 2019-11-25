Doppler Dave Is Tracking Some Major Wind

The very nice weather across our area will not last much longer. A potent low pressure system will track into the area tomorrow and will generate winds that could gust over 60mph. This could cause property damage, power outages, and be a danger to traffic, especially high profile vehicles on north to south roads. A High Wind Warning and Fire Weather Watch are in effect. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s, but the wind will make it feel colder most of the day.