Christmas in the Gardens to be bigger and better than ever this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Christmas in the gardens showcases more than 300,000 lights.
This year, Greg Lusk with the Amarillo Botanical Gardens says Christmas in the Gardens is bigger and better than ever.
“One of the reasons we do this is to get people out of their cars as families and walk around together, drink a cup of cocoa and enjoy carolers and Santa,” said Lusk. “It’s also a great opportunity for family photos, Christmas photos, photos with Santa and of course selfies.”
Christmas in the Gardens begins November 30 and runs until December 22.
You can stop by from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Admissions is $5.
