Cactus Feeders nominated by Texas By Nature for conservation efforts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas led non-profit founded by former First Lady Laura Bush, called “Texan by Nature,” announced it’s honorees for its first-ever official ranking of 20 Texas companies that have made a commitment to conservation and an Amarillo company has made a list.
Cactus Feeders, an Amarillo beef and pork production company, is utilizing intensive rotational grazing of cattle to build soil, help pull carbon from the atmosphere and increase the soil’s water retention capacity.
On a former corn and cotton farm where fences were mostly non-existent, Cactus Feeders is utilizing 5,600 acres surrounding two of its feed yards in Moore and Sherman counties in the Texas Panhandle.
This is an experimental approach that they believe will benefit the entire industry.
Cactus Feeders planted the acreage with annual forages and grazed cattle at high stocking rates for short periods of time before moving them to fresh paddocks.
“Now, we must determine if these assumptions endure, and to what extent we can maintain and grow this improvement. Through research, we can build confidence that our observations are not the result of chance and that the decisions we address the three pillars of sustainability: environmental, economic and societal,” says Cactus Feeders Co-CEO Paul Defor.
Organic matter is a large part of what makes healthy topsoil hold water, and since rainfall is unreliable in Texas, building it up is of paramount importance.
Cactus Feeders conducted a test in 2018 that showed a single grazing season added 0.33 percentage points of organic matter to the soil, which increases the soil’s water-holding capacity by up to 20,000 gallons per acre.
Texas by Nature knows that Texas is a large, diverse state with the opportunity to model the importance of bringing conservation and businesses together for the benefit of the people, prosperity and natural resources.
“At Texan by Nature, our firm belief is that our long term prosperity and health is dependent upon our natural resources. In launching the TxN20, we aim to spotlight innovation in conservation and inspire more substantial efforts to create a new model of conservation and for Texans and our shared future,” said Joni Carswell, CEO and president of Texan by Nature. “It is an honor to showcase and celebrate the Texas-led innovation commitment and elevated practices spanning vast industries and our unique state.”
The final Texan by Nature 20 honorees were selected based upon a stated dedication to conservation, demonstrated a commitment to conservation via investment and volunteerism, measurement and reporting of spending and impact on conservation efforts and employee engagement.
Honorees were identified through submissions as well as researched via publicly available information on conservation and sustainability efforts.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.