Borger dog park officially opens with ribbon cutting this weekend

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Make Borger Beautiful Committee worked with the city to start building the dog park earlier this year near Johnson Park.
“The city, they installed the fence and the benches. We actually had a gentleman who installed the benches as part of his Eagle Scout project,” said Make Borger Beautiful Committee Chairman Jesse Shuffield.
The dog park has been unofficially open for a while, but this weekend's ribbon cutting was a way to invite visitors old and new to bring their dogs in to enjoy it.
“We’ve actually been out here a couple times for the opening and our dogs are sure enjoying it,” said Borger resident Mike Massey. “It’s nice to have a place to go to kind of interact with the community and let the dogs burn off some energy. As you can see, I think it’s going to be really well received. So we’re really looking forward to this being a great success.”
One Borger dog owner said it’ll be nice to take her puppy, Cooper, to a park where he can play freely.
“Every once in a while we take him to the park, but he has to stay on a leash. He’s a baby and didn’t do very good with all that, so this’ll be fun to bring him here and let him run around with other dogs,” said Borger Resident Christen Gillman.
The city has plans to add some extra features to the dog park.
“We’d like to add some shade structures and trees and maybe some more little recreation devices like little slides, things like that. We’ll communicate with our citizens effectively on that,” said Communications Manager for the City of Borger Marisa Montoya.
And a few other projects are in the works for the Make Borger Beautiful Committee.
“Mainly for trees in parks and alongside our roadways. And we’re also looking at, if this dog park works really well, we’re probably looking at getting a small dog park for the smaller babies because they seem to think they’re bigger than these big dogs,” said Shuffield.
In a community survey earlier this year, Borger residents voted in favor of building a dog park.
“Previously there wasn’t a specific area for dogs to go and play and enjoy each other’s company, I guess, and come out and we’re really excited about having this opportunity,” said Montoya. “And it was voted on in a community survey earlier this year so we’re really excited to be able to provide our citizens with something they chose and told us that they would like out here.”
