Warm and sunny today with highs in the 60′s. Tuesday will be cooler in the 50′s with very gusty winds. High fire danger will be possible with winds gusting over 50 mph. We drop into the 30′s Wednesday with rain, freezing rain and snow possible overnight into Thursday. Thanksgiving will be chilly with highs in the 30′s and 40′s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday with temps warming back into the 50′s.