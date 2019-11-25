Amarillo police searching for stolen John Deere tractor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities need your help locating a stolen John Deere tractor.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a 1999 green and yellow John Deere 4300 Tractor went missing on Sunday, Nov. 17, in the area of South Georgia Street and Rockwell Road.
The tractor had a shredder attached to the back and the front right tire was recently replaced.
The last six numbers of the serial number is 236402.
If you’ve seen this tractor or know where it is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest or locating the tractor, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
